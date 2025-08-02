Russia plans to carry out the largest rearmament since 1980, for which it plans to spend $1.1 trillion. The task for Russia is to prepare for war with NATO in 2030. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with "Moseychuk +", reports UNN.

Details

This is the largest program since 1980. The number 1 task, which is prescribed in this systemic document, is to prepare the Russian Federation for war with NATO in 2030. All these actions and all these budgets are aimed precisely at this. The main part of the sum should be spent approximately by 2030. Then everything will go downhill - said Budanov.

Recall

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov stated that Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036.