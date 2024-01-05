ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Largest male of the world's most venomous spider found in Australia

Largest male of the world's most venomous spider found in Australia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30206 views

The world's largest male Sydney funnel web spider, found in Australia, will help produce an antidote.

A giant male Sydney funnel-web spider, one of the world's most venomous spider species, was discovered north of Sydney. He was named Hercules and taken to the Australian Reptile Park. It is noted that now his venom will save the lives of people who have been bitten by his relatives. This was reported by UNN, with a link to a statement by the Australian Reptile Park.

Meet Hercules - measuring 7.9 cm, he is the largest male funnel-web spider we have ever transferred to the Australian Reptile Park! 

- is stated in the message.

Details

A deadly Sydney funnel-web spider called the Hercules was found on the central coast, about 50 miles north of Sydney, and was initially taken to a local hospital.

Spider experts have determined that this is the largest male specimen that has been publicly discovered in Australia so far. The length of the spider from foot to foot was 7.9 centimeters.

Ukrainian polar explorers show how penguins "ride" on Antarctic slopes02.01.24, 05:28 • 38143 views

Males are usually much smaller than females, but Hercules is as big as the largest female funnel web we've gotten.

- explain the specialists of the Reptile Park.

The previous record holder, Colossus, was caught in 2018 and was a millimeter smaller. Usually, the dreaded "Sydney funnels," as they are called on the continent, are only one to five centimeters tall, with females clearly taller than males. However, the largest female discovered to date, named Megapaw, is only slightly larger at eight centimeters.

Image

It is also said that from now on, Hercules in the reptile park will contribute to the venom control program. Safely caught spiders handed over to the public are "milked" to obtain the venom needed to produce a life-saving antivenom.

A fisherman survived 24 hours in the ocean after falling overboard from his boat04.01.24, 19:25 • 32270 views

HelpHelp

Known for its aggressive nature, the Australian funnel web spider is also one of the fastest spiders. Its venom is powerful and fast-acting.

A bite can be fatal within hours, and a child can die in less than fifteen minutes. Symptoms of paralysis can appear within minutes and eventually lead to heart failure if left untreated.

Fortunately, the antidote has been around since the 1980s and continues to improve.

The reptile park is the only place in Australia where males are milked for antivenom. The reason: males are five to six times more venomous than females, and their toxin is particularly suitable for the production of a life-saving antidote.

Unique operation lasting almost a day: doctors at Okhmatdyt saved a 9-month-old patient05.01.24, 16:47 • 23903 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

