Unique operation lasting almost a day: doctors at Okhmatdyt saved a 9-month-old patient

For the first time in Ukraine, doctors at Ohmadyt performed a unique liver transplant with simultaneous correction of a heart defect lasting almost a day. The patient was a 9-month-old child, the Ministry of Health reported, UNN reports.

For the first time in Ukraine, specialists performed a unique operation - simultaneous correction of a heart defect and liver transplantation from a donor, who was the girl's mother.

The little patient was born in Ternopil in February 2023 with a congenital heart defect, which was diagnosed in the womb. After birth, she was also diagnosed with a disease that causes liver failure.

Simultaneous surgery was risky. However, without the surgery, the girl had no chance of survival, the report says.

Doctors fought for the child's life for almost a day - 23 hours. Now the girl is feeling much better, smiling all the time and is already preparing to return home.

