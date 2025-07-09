Large-scale fire in Kyiv region extinguished after night attack by Russia: new footage shown

In the Kyiv region, a fire that broke out as a result of a night enemy attack, which caused a fire at one of the enterprises on an area of 8000 sq. m, was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

At the scene, as indicated, 73 rescuers and 16 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service worked, as well as fire brigades from the villages of Trebukhiv, Krasylivka, Hoholiv, Knyazhychi, 7 people and 7 units of equipment from local authorities.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service noted.

