Large-scale fire in Kharkiv after an enemy arrival

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 63543 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87456 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105953 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109025 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128665 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103271 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133288 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103706 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101675 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 43665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116816 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 49685 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111354 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 63551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128665 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165443 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155309 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21834 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116816 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139588 views
Large-scale fire in Kharkiv after an enemy arrival

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108867 views

A fire broke out in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on an area of 1,500 square meters. The fire engulfed a two-story building of a civilian enterprise, damaging neighboring buildings and cars.

On the night of January 28, a drone attack was recorded in Kharkiv. As a result, a large-scale fire broke out and there were victims. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Mayor Igor Terekhov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

It is noted that a fire broke out in Kharkiv on the night of January 28 with an area of about 1500 square meters after a Russian drone attack. The fire engulfed industrial premises in the Novobavarsky district.  

We have an arrival in the city. Preliminary - Kholodnohirsky district. There is a fire at the scene. Details are being clarified

- Igor Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

Later, Terekhov clarified the area of arrival and added that there was a large-scale fire in the area.

According to the updated information, the strike hit the territory of a civilian enterprise in Novobavarsky district. There is a large-scale fire at the site of the hit. All relevant services are working

- the post says.

The fire reportedly engulfed the two-story building. The attack also damaged the premises of neighboring businesses and at least two cars that were parked nearby.

Image

According to preliminary data, there were no injuries as a result of the explosion and fire. 

Recall

The enemy blew up pipes of the Siversky Donets canal to create passages for equipment and assault operations. Special forces “Akhmat” and “Rusych” were spotted in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

