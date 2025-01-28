Large-scale fire in Kharkiv after an enemy arrival

On the night of January 28, a drone attack was recorded in Kharkiv. As a result, a large-scale fire broke out and there were victims. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Mayor Igor Terekhov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

It is noted that a fire broke out in Kharkiv on the night of January 28 with an area of about 1500 square meters after a Russian drone attack. The fire engulfed industrial premises in the Novobavarsky district.

We have an arrival in the city. Preliminary - Kholodnohirsky district. There is a fire at the scene. Details are being clarified - Igor Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

Later, Terekhov clarified the area of arrival and added that there was a large-scale fire in the area.

According to the updated information, the strike hit the territory of a civilian enterprise in Novobavarsky district. There is a large-scale fire at the site of the hit. All relevant services are working - the post says.

The fire reportedly engulfed the two-story building. The attack also damaged the premises of neighboring businesses and at least two cars that were parked nearby.

According to preliminary data, there were no injuries as a result of the explosion and fire.

