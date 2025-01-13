Large-scale fire in an educational institution in Ivano-Frankivsk region: what is known about the incident

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a fire in an educational institution. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On January 12, a fire broke out in a two-story building of an educational institution in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The fire covered an area of 220 square meters. The firefighting operation was complicated by strong winds and the lack of nearby water sources.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the rescuers, the fire was extinguished. The firefighters employed 45 firefighters and 13 specialized vehicles.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

