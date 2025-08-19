Large-scale corruption scheme exposed in Dnipro: millions from the budget for "fake media services"

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 5338 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16178 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17090 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18454 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 18436 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18873 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 79146 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 63911 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 78509 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 97165 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 88017 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 12411 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 91960 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 14035 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 11171 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16159 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17080 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18442 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 11234 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 18431 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 9434 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 88245 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 49386 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 106637 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 95806 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia

Large-scale corruption scheme exposed in Dnipro: millions from the budget for "fake media services"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

Law enforcement officers informed former director of the communal enterprise Andriy Kovalenko about suspicion. Budget losses exceeded UAH 42 million due to fictitious advertising and marketing services.

Large-scale corruption scheme exposed in Dnipro: millions from the budget for "fake media services"

Law enforcement officers have notified the 11th participant of an organized criminal group that was embezzling funds from the Dnipro City Council through fictitious advertising and marketing services. According to the investigation, budget losses exceeded UAH 42 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

An investigation into a large-scale corruption scheme related to the misappropriation of funds allocated for media services for the city council is ongoing in Dnipro. The Office of the Prosecutor General has notified a former director of one of the communal enterprises, who became the 11th suspect in the case.

It is reported that it is about Andriy Kovalenko, the former director of the communal enterprise "Organizational and Analytical Service."

According to the investigation, the former head of the communal enterprise acted as part of a criminal organization led by a local entrepreneur. This businessman's firm previously cooperated with communal enterprises, and later lobbied for the victory of controlled individual entrepreneurs in city tenders for advertising and SMM services. In fact, most of the "executors" had no relation to the media sphere: among them were taxi drivers, sellers, construction laborers, and even manicure masters.

The scheme worked according to a simple model: budget funds totaling over UAH 95 million, allocated by the city council in 2022–2023 for information services, were transferred to the accounts of these "contractors." In return, they only issued paper acts of completed work, while real services were performed partially or not at all. The remaining money was cashed out and distributed among the organization's participants.

According to the results of a forensic economic examination, damages of over UAH 42 million have already been confirmed – almost half of the allocated amounts. The former director of the communal enterprise is accused of participating in a criminal organization, embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale, abuse of office, and official forgery (Articles 255, 191, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, suspicions were announced against ten other participants in this scheme. Investigators of the National Police, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General and with the operational support of the SBU, continue to collect evidence.

A platinum and palladium smuggling scheme worth UAH 11 million was uncovered at the border: three people are suspected of the crime8/19/25, 3:46 PM • 1618 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine