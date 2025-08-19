A platinum and palladium smuggling scheme worth UAH 11 million was uncovered at the border: three people are suspected of the crime

Law enforcement officers stopped an attempt to illegally export over two tons of crushed car catalytic converters containing precious metals from Ukraine. The value of the seized contraband goods exceeds 11 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

A large-scale scheme for the illegal export of valuable metals, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, has been blocked in Ukraine. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, three members of the group have been notified of suspicion in the smuggling case.

Investigators found that the organizer of the criminal scheme was an entrepreneur who established the collection of used car catalytic converters throughout the country. Fragments containing precious metals were extracted and crushed from the parts, after which the raw materials were packed into construction bags. The goods were then planned to be exported abroad for further processing and sale.

To implement the plan, two more accomplices were involved in the case - a carrier and a driver. It was their car that law enforcement officers stopped at the "Mukachevo" customs post. During the search of the car, 100 bags with crushed catalytic converters weighing over 2.2 tons were found. Experts estimated the seized cargo at over 11 million hryvnias - the report says.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police. The three detainees are charged with an attempted smuggling (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

