A platinum and palladium smuggling scheme worth UAH 11 million was uncovered at the border: three people are suspected of the crime

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 4688 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 7154 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10691 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 13676 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 16190 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 61376 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 53512 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 68912 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 87695 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 66525 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 77706 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 67777 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 7564 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 71517 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on Ukraine07:45 AM • 10023 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 4664 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 7124 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 10676 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 4954 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 13663 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 5112 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 68015 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 42562 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 100374 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 90000 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Oil

A platinum and palladium smuggling scheme worth UAH 11 million was uncovered at the border: three people are suspected of the crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Law enforcement officers stopped an attempt to illegally export over two tons of crushed car catalysts containing precious metals from Ukraine. The value of the seized goods exceeds 11 million hryvnias, and three members of the group have been notified of suspicion.

A platinum and palladium smuggling scheme worth UAH 11 million was uncovered at the border: three people are suspected of the crime

Law enforcement officers stopped an attempt to illegally export over two tons of crushed car catalytic converters containing precious metals from Ukraine. The value of the seized contraband goods exceeds 11 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

A large-scale scheme for the illegal export of valuable metals, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, has been blocked in Ukraine. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, three members of the group have been notified of suspicion in the smuggling case.

Investigators found that the organizer of the criminal scheme was an entrepreneur who established the collection of used car catalytic converters throughout the country. Fragments containing precious metals were extracted and crushed from the parts, after which the raw materials were packed into construction bags. The goods were then planned to be exported abroad for further processing and sale.

To implement the plan, two more accomplices were involved in the case - a carrier and a driver. It was their car that law enforcement officers stopped at the "Mukachevo" customs post. During the search of the car, 100 bags with crushed catalytic converters weighing over 2.2 tons were found. Experts estimated the seized cargo at over 11 million hryvnias

- the report says.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police. The three detainees are charged with an attempted smuggling (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seized17.08.25, 18:56 • 9920 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mukachevo