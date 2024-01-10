Large-scale accident in Kyiv: about 10 cars collided

A large-scale accident has occurred in Kyiv. According to Telegram channels, about 10 cars collided on Okruzhnaya Street, UNN reports.

According to social media users, the police are already at the scene.

In addition, an accident caused a traffic jam.

As reported by the metropolitan police, due to the traffic accident on Kiltseva road, traffic is complicated near Toulouse Street in the direction of Zhmerynska Street.