Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16845 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14837 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20024 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29409 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62411 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58614 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33813 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59557 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106708 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166310 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Large and medium-sized businesses started earning more, but unprofitable enterprises still account for 22%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5410 views

The financial result before taxation of large and medium-sized enterprises amounted to UAH 947.3 billion in profit, which is 22% more than in 2023. The share of unprofitable enterprises is 22.1%.

Large and medium-sized businesses started earning more, but unprofitable enterprises still account for 22%

Large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine in 2024 showed a pre-tax financial result 22% higher than the year before. At the same time, the share of loss-making enterprises for 2024 was 22.1%. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the State Statistics Service.

Details

"According to preliminary data, in 2024, the financial result before taxation of large and medium-sized enterprises amounted to UAH 947.3 billion in profit (in 2023 - UAH 776.4 billion)", the report says.

The profit for the year, as indicated, reached UAH 1220.6 billion, or 119.0% compared to 2023, losses were incurred in the amount of UAH 273.3 billion (or 109.7%).

"The share of loss-making enterprises in 2024 was 22.1% (in 2023 - 22.0%)", the State Statistics Service reported.

At the same time, the largest share of loss-making enterprises for the year is in the following industries:

  • temporary accommodation and catering - 55.8% (compared to 58.7% a year earlier);
    • arts, sports, entertainment and recreation - 51.1% (compared to 34%);
      • transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - 38.1% (compared to 34.4%).

        In addition, the data are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and part of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

        Ukraine's foreign trade went into negative by $8.6 billion09.04.25, 12:42 • 10338 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyFinance
        Ukraine
