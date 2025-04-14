Large and medium-sized businesses started earning more, but unprofitable enterprises still account for 22%

Large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine in 2024 showed a pre-tax financial result 22% higher than the year before. At the same time, the share of loss-making enterprises for 2024 was 22.1%. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the State Statistics Service.

"According to preliminary data, in 2024, the financial result before taxation of large and medium-sized enterprises amounted to UAH 947.3 billion in profit (in 2023 - UAH 776.4 billion)", the report says.

The profit for the year, as indicated, reached UAH 1220.6 billion, or 119.0% compared to 2023, losses were incurred in the amount of UAH 273.3 billion (or 109.7%).

"The share of loss-making enterprises in 2024 was 22.1% (in 2023 - 22.0%)", the State Statistics Service reported.

At the same time, the largest share of loss-making enterprises for the year is in the following industries:

temporary accommodation and catering - 55.8% (compared to 58.7% a year earlier);

arts, sports, entertainment and recreation - 51.1% (compared to 34%);

transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - 38.1% (compared to 34.4%).

In addition, the data are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and part of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

