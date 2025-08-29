Large and medium-sized businesses started earning less, every fourth one is still unprofitable

Large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine in the first half of 2025 showed a pre-tax financial result that was 12.85% lower than a year earlier. At the same time, the share of unprofitable enterprises during this period was a quarter, as it was a year earlier. UNN reports this with reference to data from the State Statistics Service.

"In the first half of 2025, large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine showed a positive pre-tax financial result of UAH 428.1 billion. Last year, this indicator was also positive and amounted to UAH 491.2 billion," the report says.

As noted, for January-June 2025, the profit of these businesses amounted to UAH 555.0 billion. This is 10.3% less than the indicator for January-June last year.

At the same time, losses for the half-year reached UAH 126.9 billion. This is 1.2% less than the indicator for January-June 2024.

"The share of unprofitable enterprises for January-June 2025 has not changed: 25.7%," the report says.

At the same time, the largest share of unprofitable enterprises for the reporting period was in the following industries:

production of coke and refined petroleum products - 58.3% (compared to 50% a year earlier);

water supply; sewerage, waste management - 54.3% (compared to 61.7%);

agriculture, forestry and fishing - 53.1% (compared to 32.4%).

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

