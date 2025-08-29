$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
12:17 PM • 12083 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
08:48 AM • 14817 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM • 31964 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM • 30244 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 45569 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 67147 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 64087 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 156280 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 76962 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Large and medium-sized businesses started earning less, every fourth one is still unprofitable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine in the first half of 2025 received a 12.85% lower financial result before taxation. The share of unprofitable enterprises remained at a quarter, and profits decreased by 10.4%.

Large and medium-sized businesses started earning less, every fourth one is still unprofitable

Large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine in the first half of 2025 showed a pre-tax financial result that was 12.85% lower than a year earlier. At the same time, the share of unprofitable enterprises during this period was a quarter, as it was a year earlier. UNN reports this with reference to data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

"In the first half of 2025, large and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine showed a positive pre-tax financial result of UAH 428.1 billion. Last year, this indicator was also positive and amounted to UAH 491.2 billion," the report says.

As noted, for January-June 2025, the profit of these businesses amounted to UAH 555.0 billion. This is 10.3% less than the indicator for January-June last year.

At the same time, losses for the half-year reached UAH 126.9 billion. This is 1.2% less than the indicator for January-June 2024.

"The share of unprofitable enterprises for January-June 2025 has not changed: 25.7%," the report says.

At the same time, the largest share of unprofitable enterprises for the reporting period was in the following industries:

  • production of coke and refined petroleum products - 58.3% (compared to 50% a year earlier);
    • water supply; sewerage, waste management - 54.3% (compared to 61.7%);
      • agriculture, forestry and fishing - 53.1% (compared to 32.4%).

        The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

        Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom07.08.25, 17:47 • 2897 views

        Julia Shramko

        Economy
        Ukraine