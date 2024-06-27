Land reclamation, cotton, watermelons: Odesa region increases yields and experiments with new crops
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa region is actively reconstructing reclamation systems to increase the area of irrigated land to 120,000 hectares by 2026, with the aim of increasing crop yields and quality while promoting sustainable farming practices.
Odesa region is actively working to increase yields through the reconstruction of reclamation systems. These projects are funded from the regional budget and will increase the area of irrigated land to 120 thousand hectares by 2026. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
"Restoring reclamation systems will reduce water losses, increase yields and improve product quality. This will help farmers to grow high-quality crops in a sustainable manner," he emphasized.
He also noted that farmers in Odesa region are already harvesting barley and wheat, and expect a record harvest of melons and gourds. The area under watermelons has been increased by 108.7%, and melons - by 111.1%. In total, 3.5 thou hectares have been allocated for melons.
In addition, an experiment in cotton cultivation was launched in the region. Nine companies sowed fields with a total area of just over 5 hectares. Cotton crops are performing better on irrigated fields.