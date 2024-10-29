Land in seaports is being improved in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
A working group has been set up in Odesa region to organize land in seaports. This will accelerate port development, increase budget revenues and attract new investors.
Work has begun in Odesa region to organize land in seaports. This is reported by the Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN reports.
"Odesa region has taken on an important task - to deal with the water fund land plots in ports. The working group established on October 14, 2024, will work to ensure that these plots are registered in accordance with the law," the statement said.
It is also reported that due to this step:
- Ports will be able to develop faster - new buildings and reconstructions will have all the necessary documentation.
- The local budget will receive additional funds from the land tax.
- Investors will receive transparent and safe conditions for investing in the creation of new and development of existing port infrastructure.
"The first meeting was held on October 24, and now the team is ready to solve specific tasks for the development of the region," the statement said
As a reminder, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, increased the country's budget by unshadowing grain exports. In particular, duties increased by 20% due to sunflower and oil. And the non-return of foreign exchange earnings decreased from $7 billion to $2 billion (as of September 2024).
The revolutionary order was signed by Kiper in August 2023 and since then has blocked the export of agricultural products purchased from farmers for cash through the ports of Odesa region. Many market players were critical of the innovation, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.