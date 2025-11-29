$42.190.00
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 8082 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 20326 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches
November 28, 08:59 PM • 32107 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 33288 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 37093 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 51419 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29627 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22341 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 47956 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Yermak was "beside himself" after learning about Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him - The Economist
November 29, 01:02 AM • 6930 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack
November 29, 01:37 AM • 14105 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
November 29, 03:02 AM • 16905 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off
05:03 AM • 5844 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko
05:30 AM • 13826 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM • 51419 views
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 51419 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM • 39474 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 11:00 AM • 47956 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
November 28, 10:45 AM • 46236 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 08:06 AM • 51550 views
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 51550 views
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Brovary
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 30143 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM • 48009 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM • 67808 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM • 99808 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM • 114472 views
Technology
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Economist

Kyrylo Budanov and Vasyl Maliuk would be the best negotiators from Ukraine - Dmytro Yarosh

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, were named the best among possible negotiators from Ukraine in the context of future peace talks.

Kyrylo Budanov and Vasyl Maliuk would be the best negotiators from Ukraine - Dmytro Yarosh

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, were named the best among possible negotiators from Ukraine in the context of future peace talks. This opinion was expressed by the commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Dmytro Yarosh, on his Facebook page.

"I believe that Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk and Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov can be the best negotiators from Ukraine," Yarosh wrote, adding that these two combat generals have repeatedly proven their ability to act in the interests of the national security of the state.

It should be noted that both Budanov and Maliuk enjoy undeniable authority and trust among Ukrainians, which they have repeatedly justified with their combat experience and ability to make difficult decisions in the most challenging situations.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov