The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, were named the best among possible negotiators from Ukraine in the context of future peace talks. This opinion was expressed by the commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Dmytro Yarosh, on his Facebook page.

"I believe that Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk and Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov can be the best negotiators from Ukraine," Yarosh wrote, adding that these two combat generals have repeatedly proven their ability to act in the interests of the national security of the state.

It should be noted that both Budanov and Maliuk enjoy undeniable authority and trust among Ukrainians, which they have repeatedly justified with their combat experience and ability to make difficult decisions in the most challenging situations.