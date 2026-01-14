Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in Kyiv

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:44 PM • 4192 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 11754 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 14874 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 14747 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 15881 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 15965 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 14145 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14082 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12401 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 22989 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1m/s
83%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 32831 views
The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 daysJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 9146 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 14322 views
Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartmentPhotoJanuary 14, 03:34 PM • 6770 views
Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine06:36 PM • 4914 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 22989 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 32962 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 42296 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 56890 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 68831 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert De Niro
Friedrich Merz
George W. Bush
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 27184 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 61724 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 54036 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 58601 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 59823 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Series
Social network

Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

A Kyivteploenergo employee died in Kyiv while unloading a generator intended to provide heat to homes in the Obolonskyi district. The tragedy occurred in the evening amidst difficult weather conditions.

Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in Kyiv

A utility worker from "Kyivteploenergo" died in Kyiv while unloading generator equipment for heating residential buildings. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Tonight, a terrible tragedy occurred - a utility worker from "Kyivteploenergo" died while unloading generator equipment for heating individual residential buildings in the Obolonskyi district," the report states.

It is noted that the work is being carried out in difficult weather conditions and with enormous strain, "as utility workers are working tirelessly to restore services to Kyiv residents."

Recall

In the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, a tourist gas cylinder exploded in an apartment on the fifth floor. A 38-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman sustained thermal burns to their hands and head.

Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement28.12.25, 12:43 • 19029 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv