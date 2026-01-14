Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in Kyiv

A utility worker from "Kyivteploenergo" died in Kyiv while unloading generator equipment for heating residential buildings. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

"Tonight, a terrible tragedy occurred - a utility worker from "Kyivteploenergo" died while unloading generator equipment for heating individual residential buildings in the Obolonskyi district," the report states.

It is noted that the work is being carried out in difficult weather conditions and with enormous strain, "as utility workers are working tirelessly to restore services to Kyiv residents."

