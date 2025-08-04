Kyivan threatened residential complex guard with grenade and pistol, detained - police

In Kyiv, a man threatened a residential complex security guard with a grenade and a pistol; he was detained, the National Police Department in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Police detained a man who threatened a security guard of a capital residential complex with a grenade and a pistol. The 37-year-old Kyiv resident was intoxicated and could not explain the motive for his actions or the origin of the weapons. - the police said.

Details

The incident happened a few days ago. The security guard of one of the capital's residential complexes in the Darnytskyi district reported to the police about a local resident who was behaving aggressively. "The man was shouting loudly, using obscene language, and also threatening with a pistol," the police said.

On the spot, the police detained a 37-year-old unemployed Kyiv resident. As stated, "the latter was in a state of severe alcohol intoxication and could not adequately explain his actions."

During the search, investigators seized a combat grenade and a pistol from the offender. In addition, as stated, during the search of his home, investigators seized two more grenades and about 300 rounds of ammunition and four magazines for a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The origin of the weapons and ammunition, as well as the purpose of their storage, is currently being investigated.

Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal storage of weapons and ammunition). The suspect faces up to seven years in prison.

