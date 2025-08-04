Kyivan threatened residential complex guard with grenade and pistol, detained - police

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
01:37 AM • 5870 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 24849 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 170240 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 246998 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 128190 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 186168 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 390977 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 333226 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 136340 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 115333 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.9m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news
US Presidential Advisor Accuses India of Funding Russia's War Against Ukraine Through Russian Oil PurchasesAugust 3, 08:15 PM • 38925 views
Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front - DeepStatePhotoAugust 3, 09:08 PM • 15608 views
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trap12:27 AM • 11412 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in Kherson12:39 AM • 16393 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 9686 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 124499 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 170144 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 390918 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 210828 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 333180 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 246956 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 96923 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 133363 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 146011 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 218415 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache
MIM-104 Patriot

Kyivan threatened residential complex guard with grenade and pistol, detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

A 37-year-old man has been detained in Kyiv for threatening a residential complex guard with a grenade and a pistol. During a search of his apartment, two more grenades, ammunition, and magazines for a Kalashnikov assault rifle were seized.

Kyivan threatened residential complex guard with grenade and pistol, detained - police

In Kyiv, a man threatened a residential complex security guard with a grenade and a pistol; he was detained, the National Police Department in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Police detained a man who threatened a security guard of a capital residential complex with a grenade and a pistol. The 37-year-old Kyiv resident was intoxicated and could not explain the motive for his actions or the origin of the weapons.

- the police said.

Details

The incident happened a few days ago. The security guard of one of the capital's residential complexes in the Darnytskyi district reported to the police about a local resident who was behaving aggressively. "The man was shouting loudly, using obscene language, and also threatening with a pistol," the police said.

On the spot, the police detained a 37-year-old unemployed Kyiv resident. As stated, "the latter was in a state of severe alcohol intoxication and could not adequately explain his actions."

During the search, investigators seized a combat grenade and a pistol from the offender. In addition, as stated, during the search of his home, investigators seized two more grenades and about 300 rounds of ammunition and four magazines for a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The origin of the weapons and ammunition, as well as the purpose of their storage, is currently being investigated.

Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal storage of weapons and ammunition). The suspect faces up to seven years in prison.

In the capital's Troieshchyna, a shooting occurred due to a parking dispute: there is an injured person, the shooter has been detained30.07.25, 08:58 • 4029 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv