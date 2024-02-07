Kyiv restores electricity to homes after morning attack by Russian Federation - DTEK

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35528 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32183 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Kyiv restores electricity to homes after morning attack by Russian Federation - DTEK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29102 views

In the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, electricity has been restored to buildings that were cut off due to damage caused by Russian missile attacks.

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to all residents of the Dniprovsky district of the capital, who were left without power after the morning enemy attack.  This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK. 

DTEK power engineers have supplied power to all residents of Dniprovsky district who were left without electricity after the morning attack. In total,  29,100 families. The buildings were connected via backup power supply schemes to restore electricity to Kyiv residents as soon as possible

- the statement said.

It is noted that repair work is still underway to restore normal operation of the power grids.

Image

Recall 

In Kyiv, two high-voltage lines were reportedly damaged due to falling debris from the morning rocket attack, and power companies promised to restore electricity to homes within three to four hours. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
dtekDTEK
kyivKyiv

