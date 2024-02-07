Kyiv restores electricity to homes after morning attack by Russian Federation - DTEK

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to all residents of the Dniprovsky district of the capital, who were left without power after the morning enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

DTEK power engineers have supplied power to all residents of Dniprovsky district who were left without electricity after the morning attack. In total, 29,100 families. The buildings were connected via backup power supply schemes to restore electricity to Kyiv residents as soon as possible - the statement said.

It is noted that repair work is still underway to restore normal operation of the power grids.

Recall

In Kyiv, two high-voltage lines were reportedly damaged due to falling debris from the morning rocket attack, and power companies promised to restore electricity to homes within three to four hours.