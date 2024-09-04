ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kyiv region repels night attack by drones and missiles: no casualties or damage

Kyiv region repels night attack by drones and missiles: no casualties or damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87970 views

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles at night. Air defense systems shot down enemy targets, there were no hits to infrastructure or casualties, and the wreckage fell outside of populated areas.

The Russian army attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles on the night of September 4. The air defense system shot down enemy targets, there were no hits to infrastructure and no casualties, the wreckage fell outside of populated areas, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reported . 

The enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles. The alert lasted all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There are no casualties

- Kravchenko wrote on Facebook. 

According to him, the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets is recorded outside of populated areas.

Operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, Kravchenko added. 

Three children among those killed in Lviv by Russian strike04.09.24, 09:15 • 77459 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv region

