Kyiv region repels night attack by drones and missiles: no casualties or damage

The Russian army attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles on the night of September 4. The air defense system shot down enemy targets, there were no hits to infrastructure and no casualties, the wreckage fell outside of populated areas, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reported .

The enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles. The alert lasted all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There are no casualties - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets is recorded outside of populated areas.



Operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, Kravchenko added.

