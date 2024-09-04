Three children among those killed in Lviv by Russian strike

An enemy strike on Lviv killed 7 people, including 3 children, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Three of the seven dead are children," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more people from the rubble. In total, 7 people died in Lviv, including 3 children. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, rescuers in Lviv are dismantling the rubble and continuing the search.

"About 40 more people were wounded. About fifty apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. Rescuers have already rescued 12 people. Psychologists are working, an operational headquarters has been deployed. The police are taking statements from affected residents, checking whether there are any victims in neighboring buildings. If necessary, we will deploy the "Points of Unbreakability"," the minister said.

"A strike on dense residential areas is a targeted attack on people. This is a targeted killing of civilians. There will definitely be punishment for this," Klymenko emphasized.

