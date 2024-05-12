Kyiv region hands over a MAN truck to the 114th TRO brigade

Kyiv region has handed over a MAN truck to the 114th Brigade of the TRO, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko said on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Kravchenko noted that the situation at the front is not easy, so all opportunities are being used to strengthen the equipment of the military.

"Victory over the Russian occupier can only be achieved together! We have delivered a MAN military truck to the 114th Brigade of the TRO. Today, the guys from our sponsored brigade are skillfully disadvantaging the occupiers in the East. They are making real miracles," wrote the head of the Kyiv RMA.

According to him, the truck will help the soldiers perform combat missions and increase enemy losses.

"I am grateful to our Heroes for their power and strength! We are bringing the Victory closer!" Ruslan Kravchenko added.

