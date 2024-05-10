The Kyiv RMA will terminate contracts with contractors who disrupt the reconstruction schedule: Kravchenko will check all works personally

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is terminating contracts with contractors who disrupt the reconstruction schedules. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details

The KRMA held a meeting on the restoration of damaged facilities that are being rebuilt at the expense of the Armed Aggression Relief Fund. We heard from contractors, UNDP representatives, technical supervisors, and representatives of law enforcement agencies from the Transparency and Accountability Group. We discussed the situation at each facility, the timeframe for completion, adherence to schedules, commissioning, and the number of employees at construction sites. They also touched upon the problematic issues that arose during the reconstruction.

Kravchenko said that active work is underway at most of the facilities. Some of them are more than 70% ready, and some will be commissioned soon.

Unfortunately, not all contractors fulfill their obligations. We have cases where the completion rate at some sites barely exceeds 15-20% and the work schedule is disrupted. We are going to address the issue in a drastic way. We are planning to terminate the contract with the contractor who undertook to rebuild the Kashtan kindergarten in the village of Byshiv. He will also be subject to penalties - said the head of the Kyiv RMA.

In addition, two other contractors who are restoring several facilities were warned during the meeting. The situation is similar: the deadline for completing the work has been delayed, and there are not enough workers at the sites. They were given a month to rectify the situation.