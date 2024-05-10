The Kyiv RMA will terminate contracts with contractors who disrupt the reconstruction schedule: Kravchenko will check all works personally

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82343 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107576 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150415 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154430 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40856 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32880 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65109 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33371 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59270 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226063 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224654 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82343 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59270 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65102 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
Actual
The Kyiv RMA will terminate contracts with contractors who disrupt the reconstruction schedule: Kravchenko will check all works personally

The Kyiv RMA will terminate contracts with contractors who disrupt the reconstruction schedule: Kravchenko will check all works personally

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21389 views

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration will terminate contracts with contractors who disrupt the reconstruction of facilities. Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the RMA, promised to personally inspect all the work.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is terminating contracts with contractors who disrupt the reconstruction schedules. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details

The KRMA held a meeting on the restoration of damaged facilities that are being rebuilt at the expense of the Armed Aggression Relief Fund. We heard from contractors, UNDP representatives, technical supervisors, and representatives of law enforcement agencies from the Transparency and Accountability Group. We discussed the situation at each facility, the timeframe for completion, adherence to schedules, commissioning, and the number of employees at construction sites. They also touched upon the problematic issues that arose during the reconstruction.

Kravchenko said that active work is underway at most of the facilities. Some of them are more than 70% ready, and some will be commissioned soon.

Unfortunately, not all contractors fulfill their obligations. We have cases where the completion rate at some sites barely exceeds 15-20% and the work schedule is disrupted. We are going to address the issue in a drastic way. We are planning to terminate the contract with the contractor who undertook to rebuild the Kashtan kindergarten in the village of Byshiv. He will also be subject to penalties 

- said the head of the Kyiv RMA.

In addition, two other contractors who are restoring several facilities were warned during the meeting. The situation is similar: the deadline for completing the work has been delayed, and there are not enough workers at the sites. They were given a month to rectify the situation.

I will check all the works personally. I come both unannounced and with scheduled inspections. I demand efficient use of funds, quality work and adherence to schedules from all contractors. I am grateful that UNDP and law enforcement agencies are involved in this work 

- Kravchenko added.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising