Kyiv is on air alert again: threat of a ballistic attack
Kyiv • UNN
A second air alert has been issued in the Ukrainian capital. The Air Force warns of a possible threat of a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.
A repeated air alert has been announced in Kyiv. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration , UNN reports.
The Air Force informed about possible threat of a ballistic missile attack on the capital.
