Air alert announced in Kyiv and other regions due to UAV threat
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force reported that a UAV was moving in the direction of Kyiv.
Air alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.
Kyiv is on air alert due to the threat of enemy UAVs.
Kyiv residents are asked to go to shelters and stay there until the air raid is over
The Air Force informed about enemy UAVs heading towards the capital.
