Kyiv is disappointed with the statement by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico about Ukrainian soldiers, which contradicts the existing level of trust and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia. This is stated in a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi, which was issued in response to Fico's statement about "Nazi troops" in Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Ukrainian soldiers are now defending their families, homes and country, as well as the whole of Europe and the free world from Russian invaders, marked with the Latin letter "Z" - a symbol of the fascist aesthetics of modern Russia. For Ukrainians, countering Russian aggression is a continuation of the history of our people's resistance to totalitarian regimes in the last century," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that in the twentieth century, the Ukrainian people suffered multimillion-dollar losses in the fight against Nazism. Millions of Ukrainians provided armed resistance as part of various regular armies and resistance movements on the side of the anti-Hitler coalition and made a significant contribution to the victory over Nazism and Hitler's allies.

The history of the Holocaust on our land is also tragic, during which the Nazis committed horrific atrocities against the Jewish communities of Ukraine, the victims of which were about one and a half million Ukrainian Jews. More than 2,600 Ukrainians are included in the list of the Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during the Holocaust, the statement said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission is counting on the united efforts of Slovakia and all European partners to counter the latest Russian evil, which has brought atrocities to Ukrainian soil unprecedented since World War II.

"We remain committed to further constructive dialogue, which is in line with the traditionally warm and good-neighborly relations between the Slovak and Ukrainian peoples," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Fitzo made a scandalous statement about “Nazi troops” in Ukraine