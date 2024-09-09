ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117908 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120427 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196342 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152451 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152291 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142668 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112398 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186168 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105068 views

Kyiv is disappointed with Fico's statement to Ukrainian soldiers - Foreign Ministry releases statement

Kyiv is disappointed with Fico's statement to Ukrainian soldiers - Foreign Ministry releases statement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78031 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's statement about “Nazi troops” in Ukraine. The ministry recalled the contribution of Ukrainians to the fight against Nazism and called for united efforts against Russian aggression.

Kyiv is disappointed with the statement by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico about Ukrainian soldiers, which contradicts the existing level of trust and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia. This is stated in a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi, which was issued in response to Fico's statement about "Nazi troops" in Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Ukrainian soldiers are now defending their families, homes and country, as well as the whole of Europe and the free world from Russian invaders, marked with the Latin letter "Z" - a symbol of the fascist aesthetics of modern Russia. For Ukrainians, countering Russian aggression is a continuation of the history of our people's resistance to totalitarian regimes in the last century," the statement reads. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that in the twentieth century, the Ukrainian people suffered multimillion-dollar losses in the fight against Nazism. Millions of Ukrainians provided armed resistance as part of various regular armies and resistance movements on the side of the anti-Hitler coalition and made a significant contribution to the victory over Nazism and Hitler's allies. 

The history of the Holocaust on our land is also tragic, during which the Nazis committed horrific atrocities against the Jewish communities of Ukraine, the victims of which were about one and a half million Ukrainian Jews. More than 2,600 Ukrainians are included in the list of the Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during the Holocaust, the statement said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission is counting on the united efforts of Slovakia and all European partners to counter the latest Russian evil, which has brought atrocities to Ukrainian soil unprecedented since World War II. 

"We remain committed to further constructive dialogue, which is in line with the traditionally warm and good-neighborly relations between the Slovak and Ukrainian peoples," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Fitzo made a scandalous statement about “Nazi troops” in Ukraine09.09.24, 21:28 • 25465 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

