Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo made a new scandalous statement about Ukraine and “dangerous formations,” alluding to “Nazi troops,” reports UNN citing TASR.

“We all talk about fascism, Nazism and at the same time tacitly tolerate what formations exist in Ukraine, it is quite clear that they belong to groups that are banned today and we consider them dangerous. Since this is a geopolitical clash, no one cares about it,” the prime minister said.

According to him, the word “fascist” is also very easy to pronounce in Slovakia today.

“As soon as someone has a different opinion, they are immediately called a fascist. That is why I do not want to remember the victims here with pathetic words, but to call for action. The international community must say that troops who use Nazi symbols and often behave in this way cannot fight in Ukraine,” Fitzo added.