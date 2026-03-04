$43.450.22
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 15226 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 14811 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 21430 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 49005 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 76927 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 64450 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67330 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61727 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34892 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Kyiv is developing a solution to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel in Podil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Kyiv city authorities are working on legal mechanisms to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel on Kontraktova Square. This will allow the object to be brought into compliance with legislative requirements and safety standards.

Kyiv is developing a solution to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel in Podil

The city authorities are working on legal mechanisms to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel on Kontraktova Square. This refers to a decision that will allow the object to comply with the requirements of legislation, building codes, and safety standards. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi during a meeting, UNN reports.

It is fundamental for the city that an object located in the center of the capital operates exclusively within the legal framework and meets all safety requirements. That is why we are currently working on legal mechanisms to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel on Kontraktova Square.

- Valentyn Mondryivskyi noted.

He reported that the court lifted the arrest of the Ferris wheel on Podil and the ban on its operation due to the unsatisfactory technical condition of the attraction. At the same time, court proceedings are ongoing.

To develop further decisions, a working meeting was held at the Kyiv City State Administration with the participation of representatives of the Podilskyi District State Administration in Kyiv and relevant structural divisions of the city authorities – the Department of Territorial Control of Kyiv, the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Kyiv City State Administration, and the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kontraktova Square is a historical space of Podil, so any object in this area must comply with safety standards and urban planning requirements. At one time, the Ferris wheel project was implemented as a pilot, and it became part of the tourist space of the district.

- the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

According to him, further operation of the attraction is possible only if it fully complies with legislation and technical requirements. Work is currently underway on a balanced decision that will allow regulating the status of the object and ensuring the safety of visitors.

Recall

In December 2025, after a series of orders from the city authorities, the popular attraction in the center of Kyiv was demolished, despite positive results from a technical examination of the structures. The owner of the structure agreed to carry out the dismantling on their own after receiving official demands from the landscaping inspection.

Olga Rozgon

