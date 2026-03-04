Kyiv is developing a solution to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel in Podil

The city authorities are working on legal mechanisms to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel on Kontraktova Square. This refers to a decision that will allow the object to comply with the requirements of legislation, building codes, and safety standards. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi during a meeting, UNN reports.

It is fundamental for the city that an object located in the center of the capital operates exclusively within the legal framework and meets all safety requirements. That is why we are currently working on legal mechanisms to regulate the status of the Ferris wheel on Kontraktova Square. - Valentyn Mondryivskyi noted.

He reported that the court lifted the arrest of the Ferris wheel on Podil and the ban on its operation due to the unsatisfactory technical condition of the attraction. At the same time, court proceedings are ongoing.

To develop further decisions, a working meeting was held at the Kyiv City State Administration with the participation of representatives of the Podilskyi District State Administration in Kyiv and relevant structural divisions of the city authorities – the Department of Territorial Control of Kyiv, the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Kyiv City State Administration, and the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kontraktova Square is a historical space of Podil, so any object in this area must comply with safety standards and urban planning requirements. At one time, the Ferris wheel project was implemented as a pilot, and it became part of the tourist space of the district. - the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

According to him, further operation of the attraction is possible only if it fully complies with legislation and technical requirements. Work is currently underway on a balanced decision that will allow regulating the status of the object and ensuring the safety of visitors.

Recall

In December 2025, after a series of orders from the city authorities, the popular attraction in the center of Kyiv was demolished, despite positive results from a technical examination of the structures. The owner of the structure agreed to carry out the dismantling on their own after receiving official demands from the landscaping inspection.