Kyiv experienced the coldest winter in 15 years - meteorologists

This winter in the capital of Ukraine turned out to be the coldest in the last 15 years. This was reported by the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, writes UNN.

Details

Employees of the observatory summarized the meteorological results of the winter of 2025-2026. According to observations of the combined hydrometeorological station "Kyiv", the average monthly air temperature in the capital this winter was 4° below zero, which is 1.5° below the climatic norm.

The last time such a cold winter in the capital was in 2010-2011 with a temperature of -4.2°C - the message says.

It is reported that the winter months, except December, were colder than normal in Kyiv. January had the largest negative deviation - minus 4.4°.

The coldest day of winter was February 10, when the temperature dropped to 20.2° below zero, and the warmest was December 10, when the air temperature rose to 9.3° above zero.

Meteorologists added that 112 mm of precipitation fell this winter, which was 91% of the climatic norm.

