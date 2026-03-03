Kyiv experienced the coldest winter in 15 years - meteorologists

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 8950 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 15995 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 15034 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 15947 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 20719 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32349 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 103670 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84625 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60740 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51664 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
69%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 34009 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 35639 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 42969 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 16868 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 21134 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 11982 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 43083 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 50957 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 103664 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 67420 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 2664 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 10254 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 29989 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 36970 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 40368 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Kyiv experienced the coldest winter in 15 years - meteorologists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The winter of 2025-2026 in Kyiv was the coldest in 15 years, with an average air temperature of -4°C. The last time such a cold winter occurred was in 2010-2011.

Kyiv experienced the coldest winter in 15 years - meteorologists

This winter in the capital of Ukraine turned out to be the coldest in the last 15 years. This was reported by the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, writes UNN.

Details

Employees of the observatory summarized the meteorological results of the winter of 2025-2026. According to observations of the combined hydrometeorological station "Kyiv", the average monthly air temperature in the capital this winter was 4° below zero, which is 1.5° below the climatic norm.

The last time such a cold winter in the capital was in 2010-2011 with a temperature of -4.2°C

- the message says.

It is reported that the winter months, except December, were colder than normal in Kyiv. January had the largest negative deviation - minus 4.4°.

The coldest day of winter was February 10, when the temperature dropped to 20.2° below zero, and the warmest was December 10, when the air temperature rose to 9.3° above zero.

Meteorologists added that 112 mm of precipitation fell this winter, which was 91% of the climatic norm.

Ukraine anticipates active spring floods, with river levels already rising by 2.5 meters - Ministry of Economy03.03.26, 16:41 • 1720 views

Olga Rozgon

KyivWeather and environment