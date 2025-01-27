Kyiv develops recommendations for a daily minute of silence in Ukraine

The start of the minute of silence is proposed to be announced through the Kyiv Digital mobile app, messages in public transport, sound warning systems on Khreshchatyk and Maidan Nezalezhnosti, and through information messages on advertising media.

Mukha noted that the recommendations were developed by the Coordination Council together with the petition initiators, the NGO “Vshanui” and representatives of the city authorities.

We want the minute of silence at 9:00 to become an important daily ritual of remembrance for the Kyiv community. It is a manifestation of respect and gratitude to the Defenders who laid down their lives for Ukraine. And it is an important symbol of unity in honoring the military and civilians who died during the Russian-Ukrainian war. Each of us must realize our responsibility for preserving the memory of the fallen. Therefore, we invite Kyiv residents to join in and recommend that institutions, establishments and organizations, regardless of ownership, suspend their work for a minute, unless it is impossible due to continuous operation or the need to take urgent measures - Mukha emphasized.

According to her, the recommendations include informing about the start of the minute of silence through the Kyiv Digital app, announcements in public transport, warning systems on Khreshchatyk and Maidan Nezalezhnosti, and advertising media. Together with the NGO “Vshanui,” text and audio-visual support for the ritual was developed.

The city also plans to engage advertising operators to place informational messages, and Kyiv TV channel and Kyiv FM radio will continue to announce a minute of silence on air. Mukha added that municipal educational institutions should keep this practice, and in the context of martial law, it should be adapted to security needs. The proposals have been submitted to the Kyiv City Council for consideration and adoption.

