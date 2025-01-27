ukenru
02:39 PM • 63543 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 87456 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105953 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109025 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128665 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103271 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133288 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103706 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101658 views
February 28, 07:34 AM • 43521 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 116791 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 49530 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 111326 views
02:39 PM • 63347 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128636 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133267 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 165430 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 155298 views
03:20 PM • 17308 views
02:48 PM • 21764 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 111326 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 116791 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 139585 views
Kyiv develops recommendations for a daily minute of silence in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42717 views

Kyiv has developed recommendations for holding a nationwide minute of silence at 9:00 a.m. The announcement will be made via Kyiv Digital, public transportation, and public address systems in central squares.

The start of the minute of silence is proposed to be announced through the Kyiv Digital mobile app, messages in public transport, sound warning systems on Khreshchatyk and Maidan Nezalezhnosti, and through information messages on advertising media.

This was reported by a deputy of the Kyiv City Council, head of the Coordination Council Victoria Mukha, UNN reports.

Mukha noted that the recommendations were developed by the Coordination Council together with the petition initiators, the NGO “Vshanui” and representatives of the city authorities. 

We want the minute of silence at 9:00 to become an important daily ritual of remembrance for the Kyiv community. It is a manifestation of respect and gratitude to the Defenders who laid down their lives for Ukraine. And it is an important symbol of unity in honoring the military and civilians who died during the Russian-Ukrainian war. Each of us must realize our responsibility for preserving the memory of the fallen. Therefore, we invite Kyiv residents to join in and recommend that institutions, establishments and organizations, regardless of ownership, suspend their work for a minute, unless it is impossible due to continuous operation or the need to take urgent measures

- Mukha emphasized.

According to her, the recommendations include informing about the start of the minute of silence through the Kyiv Digital app, announcements in public transport, warning systems on Khreshchatyk and Maidan Nezalezhnosti, and advertising media. Together with the NGO “Vshanui,” text and audio-visual support for the ritual was developed.

The city also plans to engage advertising operators to place informational messages, and Kyiv TV channel and Kyiv FM radio will continue to announce a minute of silence on air. Mukha added that municipal educational institutions should keep this practice, and in the context of martial law, it should be adapted to security needs. The proposals have been submitted to the Kyiv City Council for consideration and adoption.

In Chernihiv, police detained a man who shouted words in support of the aggressor country and obscene statements during a minute of silence in memory of fallen defenders with the participation of local authorities, military and police. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWarKyiv
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
kyivKyiv

