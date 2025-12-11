Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision to suspend Odrex clinic surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov

The Kyiv Court of Appeal on December 11, 2025, upheld the decision of the Pechersk District Court to suspend Vitaliy Rusakov, a surgeon at the Odesa clinic Odrex, from his position, UNN reports.

Rusakov's lawyer's appeal was rejected, and the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court was recognized as lawful and justified. Thus, the surgeon of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex will remain suspended from work during the investigation.

Vitaliy Rusakov is one of two doctors who have been notified of suspicion in the criminal proceedings regarding the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan. Along with Rusakov, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska also received a suspicion notice; she was fired from the Odrex clinic after the patient's death. Both doctors are charged with improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Both are under a preventive measure in the form of night-time home arrest and are obliged to wear electronic bracelets.

It is known that Adnan Kivan was treated at the Odrex clinic for the last six months of his life. His treatment was handled by oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. She was in constant contact with the businessman's relatives and gave her recommendations for his further treatment. Instead, the patient was operated on by a long-time friend of the Kivan family, Viktor Rusakov, to whom Adnan Kivan gave an apartment with renovations in a newly built residential complex and a brand new Lexus car, journalist Zoya Kazanzhy reports.

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, the doctors made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death. According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time.

Investigators, relying on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors caused the patient's death. The doctors who are suspected provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of doctors' professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal link with the patient's death. - the OGP statement says.

Adnan Kivan's death became the central episode of the so-called "Odrex Case," which gained wide public resonance. The victim's relatives and other clinic patients insist on a full and impartial investigation, claiming numerous cases of possible medical violations in the private medical institution.