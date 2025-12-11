Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision to suspend Odrex clinic surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 1624 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 3150 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 7642 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 9366 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 13510 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 13510 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 14693 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 15959 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 33827 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21590 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.9m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 5582 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 14270 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 12245 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 22990 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 12623 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 7638 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 23080 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 33825 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 45723 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 47032 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 12316 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 25171 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30834 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26806 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35383 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Time (magazine)

Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision to suspend Odrex clinic surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

On December 11, 2025, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Pechersk District Court to suspend Vitaliy Rusakov, a surgeon at the Odesa clinic Odrex. He is one of two doctors who have been notified of suspicion in the criminal proceedings regarding the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan.

Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision to suspend Odrex clinic surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov

The Kyiv Court of Appeal on December 11, 2025, upheld the decision of the Pechersk District Court to suspend Vitaliy Rusakov, a surgeon at the Odesa clinic Odrex, from his position, UNN reports. 

Rusakov's lawyer's appeal was rejected, and the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court was recognized as lawful and justified. Thus, the surgeon of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex will remain suspended from work during the investigation.

Vitaliy Rusakov is one of two doctors who have been notified of suspicion in the criminal proceedings regarding the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan. Along with Rusakov, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska also received a suspicion notice; she was fired from the Odrex clinic after the patient's death. Both doctors are charged with improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Both are under a preventive measure in the form of night-time home arrest and are obliged to wear electronic bracelets.

It is known that Adnan Kivan was treated at the Odrex clinic for the last six months of his life. His treatment was handled by oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. She was in constant contact with the businessman's relatives and gave her recommendations for his further treatment. Instead, the patient was operated on by a long-time friend of the Kivan family, Viktor Rusakov, to whom Adnan Kivan gave an apartment with renovations in a newly built residential complex and a brand new Lexus car, journalist Zoya Kazanzhy reports. 

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, the doctors made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death. According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, the doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. 

Investigators, relying on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors caused the patient's death. The doctors who are suspected provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of doctors' professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal link with the patient's death.

- the OGP statement says.

Adnan Kivan's death became the central episode of the so-called "Odrex Case," which gained wide public resonance. The victim's relatives and other clinic patients insist on a full and impartial investigation, claiming numerous cases of possible medical violations in the private medical institution.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
Carcinoma