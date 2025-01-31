Kyiv completes large-scale inspections of carriers: UAH 3.6 million in fines

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33795 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70744 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103368 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106678 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124899 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102578 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130561 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103814 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113408 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29786 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107870 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124899 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163305 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4198 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10906 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107875 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113412 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138825 views
Kyiv completes large-scale inspections of carriers: UAH 3.6 million in fines

Kyiv completes large-scale inspections of carriers: UAH 3.6 million in fines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45122 views

In two weeks, 1313 vehicles were inspected in Kyiv, revealing 244 violations. The most common violations were the lack of permits and violations of drivers' working hours.

Kyiv has completed two weeks of intensified inspections of passenger and freight carriers, which were conducted in coordination with Ukrtransbezpeka.  This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, according to UNN

According to him, inspections will continue as planned.

For two weeks, Ukrtranssafety and Patrol Police experts focused on the busiest highways, transfer hubs, bus and metro stations in the capital.

In total, inspectors conducted 548 inspections of freight transport and 765 inspections of passenger transportation by private carriers.

The inspections revealed the following:

- 96 violations of cargo transportation for a total of UAH 1,223,830 in fines;

- 148 violations in passenger transportation for UAH 2,437,120.

The total amount of fines amounted to UAH 3,660,950.

Among the most common violations in the field of freight transportation:

- lack of permits;

- violation of the drivers' work and rest schedule;

- Exceeding the size and weight parameters.

"Non-compliance with the requirements of freight transportation threatens road safety by increasing the risk of accidents on city roads. That is why we pay special attention to the order of truck traffic in Kyiv," said Tkachenko.

As for passenger transportation, the inspectors most often recorded:

- lack of necessary permits for drivers;

- non-compliance with the work and rest schedule.

Sanctions against violators

Based on the results of the inspection, the head of KCMA initiated an order to the Municipal Transportation Service and the relevant deputy head of KCSA to conduct additional control over the technical condition of private carriers' rolling stock.

"If systemic violations are detected, the most severe sanctions should be applied against such carriers. Deliberate violators should be suspended from working on the streets of the capital," Tkachenko emphasized.

Previously

On January 20, Kyiv began intensified measures to inspect passenger carriers. In four days, 430 carriers were inspected. As a result, the inspectors drew up 95 reports worth more than UAH 1,650,000. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Kyiv
kyivKyiv

