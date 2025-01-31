Kyiv completes large-scale inspections of carriers: UAH 3.6 million in fines

Kyiv has completed two weeks of intensified inspections of passenger and freight carriers, which were conducted in coordination with Ukrtransbezpeka. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, according to UNN.

According to him, inspections will continue as planned.

For two weeks, Ukrtranssafety and Patrol Police experts focused on the busiest highways, transfer hubs, bus and metro stations in the capital.

In total, inspectors conducted 548 inspections of freight transport and 765 inspections of passenger transportation by private carriers.

The inspections revealed the following:

- 96 violations of cargo transportation for a total of UAH 1,223,830 in fines;

- 148 violations in passenger transportation for UAH 2,437,120.

The total amount of fines amounted to UAH 3,660,950.

Among the most common violations in the field of freight transportation:

- lack of permits;

- violation of the drivers' work and rest schedule;

- Exceeding the size and weight parameters.

"Non-compliance with the requirements of freight transportation threatens road safety by increasing the risk of accidents on city roads. That is why we pay special attention to the order of truck traffic in Kyiv," said Tkachenko.

As for passenger transportation, the inspectors most often recorded:

- lack of necessary permits for drivers;

- non-compliance with the work and rest schedule.

Sanctions against violators

Based on the results of the inspection, the head of KCMA initiated an order to the Municipal Transportation Service and the relevant deputy head of KCSA to conduct additional control over the technical condition of private carriers' rolling stock.

"If systemic violations are detected, the most severe sanctions should be applied against such carriers. Deliberate violators should be suspended from working on the streets of the capital," Tkachenko emphasized.

Previously

On January 20, Kyiv began intensified measures to inspect passenger carriers. In four days, 430 carriers were inspected. As a result, the inspectors drew up 95 reports worth more than UAH 1,650,000.