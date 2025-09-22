Kyiv and Kyiv region are preparing for a sharp cold snap from September 23 - Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center
From September 23 to 27, a cold snap is expected in Kyiv and the region. On September 24, the daytime temperature will drop by 8-10°C, and night frosts are possible on the ground.
From September 23 to 27, a change in weather to colder temperatures is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.
On Tuesday, September 23, forecasters predict comfortable, truly summer weather without precipitation. And already on Wednesday, September 24, a cold atmospheric front will move across Kyiv Oblast from north to south, bringing light rain.
The fresh breath of autumn will initially be more noticeable during the day, when on September 24 it will immediately become 8-10°C colder than the previous day, and subsequently (September 25-27) the daytime temperature will already be a more familiar 11-17°C.
They added that cold nights are forecast, even to the point of the first ground frosts appearing.
