Kyiv and Kyiv region are preparing for a sharp cold snap from September 23 - Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

From September 23 to 27, a change in weather to colder temperatures is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

On Tuesday, September 23, forecasters predict comfortable, truly summer weather without precipitation. And already on Wednesday, September 24, a cold atmospheric front will move across Kyiv Oblast from north to south, bringing light rain.

The fresh breath of autumn will initially be more noticeable during the day, when on September 24 it will immediately become 8-10°C colder than the previous day, and subsequently (September 25-27) the daytime temperature will already be a more familiar 11-17°C.