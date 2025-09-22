Kyiv and Kyiv region are preparing for a sharp cold snap from September 23 - Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 4244 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 8090 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15347 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 31205 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 34023 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 22742 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 36788 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 22712 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33352 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47625 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.9m/s
28%
753mm
Popular news
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 16151 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 27422 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 12122 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 13962 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 10649 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 14078 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15347 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 31205 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 34023 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 36788 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 14078 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 6374 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 27512 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 82600 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 105384 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Bild
ChatGPT

Kyiv and Kyiv region are preparing for a sharp cold snap from September 23 - Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

From September 23 to 27, a cold snap is expected in Kyiv and the region. On September 24, the daytime temperature will drop by 8-10°C, and night frosts are possible on the ground.

Kyiv and Kyiv region are preparing for a sharp cold snap from September 23 - Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

From September 23 to 27, a change in weather to colder temperatures is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

On Tuesday, September 23, forecasters predict comfortable, truly summer weather without precipitation. And already on Wednesday, September 24, a cold atmospheric front will move across Kyiv Oblast from north to south, bringing light rain.

The fresh breath of autumn will initially be more noticeable during the day, when on September 24 it will immediately become 8-10°C colder than the previous day, and subsequently (September 25-27) the daytime temperature will already be a more familiar 11-17°C.

- stated Ukrhydrometcenter.

They added that cold nights are forecast, even to the point of the first ground frosts appearing.

What will the weather be like on September 23: forecaster announced Tuesday's forecast22.09.25, 12:52 • 1714 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Kyiv