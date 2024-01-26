ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kupyansk shelled by Russian army with Uragan MLRS at night, damage to enterprise - RMA

Kupyansk shelled by Russian army with Uragan MLRS at night, damage to enterprise - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112926 views

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with Uragan multiple rocket launchers, damaging a business and causing a fire at a gas station.

Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, was hit by Russian troops at night with Uragan MLRS, there was damage to an enterprise and a fire at a gas station, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports. 

Today at around 01:00, the occupants struck the town of Kupyansk with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. An enterprise was damaged, and a gas station was on fire as a result of the shelling. There were no casualties

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday, including: Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district; Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, Budarky, Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove. The enemy conducted an air strike near Komisarove, Kupyansk district.

In particular, yesterday at about 14:30 the enemy fired at Kozacha Lopan village in Kharkiv district from a UAV. There were no casualties, noted Syniehubov.

At 09:00, the enemy struck the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, with a multiple rocket launcher. Four outbuildings of a civilian enterprise were damaged, he added.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Sinkivka and Tabayivka in Kupyansk district," said the head of the JFO.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

