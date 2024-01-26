Kupyansk shelled by Russian army with Uragan MLRS at night, damage to enterprise - RMA

Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, was hit by Russian troops at night with Uragan MLRS, there was damage to an enterprise and a fire at a gas station, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Today at around 01:00, the occupants struck the town of Kupyansk with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. An enterprise was damaged, and a gas station was on fire as a result of the shelling. There were no casualties - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday, including: Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district; Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, Budarky, Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove. The enemy conducted an air strike near Komisarove, Kupyansk district.

In particular, yesterday at about 14:30 the enemy fired at Kozacha Lopan village in Kharkiv district from a UAV. There were no casualties, noted Syniehubov.

At 09:00, the enemy struck the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, with a multiple rocket launcher. Four outbuildings of a civilian enterprise were damaged, he added.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Sinkivka and Tabayivka in Kupyansk district," said the head of the JFO.

