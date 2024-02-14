Kubrakov met with representatives of three international banks willing to invest in Ukraine's recovery

Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov met with representatives of international banks to discuss financing of Ukraine's recovery projects. These are the Council of Europe Development Bank, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank. This was reported in the relevant department, UNN reports.

Details

During the meetings, they raised the issues of financing priority recovery projects, such as housing, critical and social infrastructure, attracting investment in the development of the Ukrainian economy, and modernizing the transport sector.

Projects with the Council of Europe Development Bank

They are considering several joint projects aimed at restoring housing. The Bank praised this program, emphasizing its anti-corruption component. The Bank plans to finance EUR 100 million with the possibility of increasing it. There are also 2 additional projects planned: renovation of apartment buildings and affordable mortgages for IDPs.

Projects with the World Bank

We are talking about rebuilding housing and modernizing the transportation infrastructure.

Last year, with the support of the World Bank, we launched the eRestoration program, and in fact, 40 thousand Ukrainians have already received state financial assistance for repairs in homes affected by Russian aggression. I am confident that this year the project will continue to be funded Kubrakov noted.

The focus is also on continuing the RELINK project for the transport sector. It involves the modernization of the road and rail network and ports.

Projects with the European Investment Bank

The Ministry has 13 joint projects at various stages of implementation. These include projects of the Reconstruction Agency, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrposhta, as well as individual projects aimed at developing water supply in Mykolaiv region, restoring social infrastructure, and municipal transport.

Two project proposals are also pending approval: UKRAINE RECOVERY III - restoration of educational, healthcare, and critical infrastructure facilities; and UKRAINE WATER RECOVERY - providing the population of Ukraine's regions with sufficient quality drinking water and proper sewage disposal.

