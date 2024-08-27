Kremlin must be forced to obey international law - Yermak

The head of the Office, President Andriy Yermak, said that the Ukrainian Peace Formula has been a great success for Ukrainian diplomacy during the war, because Ukraine should not be left alone with Russia and the Kremlin should be forced to obey international law.

Yermak said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence".

Details

I would like to focus now on several tracks that the President's Office is leading on behalf of the President. First, I would like to start with the Peace Formula. This is certainly an invention and, I believe, a great success of Ukrainian diplomacy during the war. Ukraine should not be left one-on-one with Russia, and the Kremlin should be forced to obey international law. This is the philosophy behind President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. In 1.5 years, we have indeed gone through all three key stages of its implementation, including multilateral meetings at the level of national security advisers - there were 4 of them. They started in Copenhagen with a little more than 20 representatives and ended at this stage with the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. The numbers of this event speak for themselves. More than a hundred states, 93 signatures under the final communiqué. Of course, there are issues that are still being worked on. Work is underway to ensure that the countries of the so-called Global South join this communiqué - Yermak said.

He noted that one of the issues raised during Zelenskyy's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the issue of the Global South joining the signing of the final communiqué.

In this regard, as the President said, immediately after the inaugural summit, we started working on organizing thematic conferences to finalize the work of the working groups that were created after the meeting in Jeddah and that are developing concrete steps to implement each of the points. The first such conference took place on July 22 and was quite successful. The format of such a meeting is that we invite members of the working group. Each item, each working group has representatives, including representatives of the Global South. This is a large number of countries, and I think that in a few months we will finish this work, and the result of this work will be a joint plan for the implementation of the Peace Formula. And this is the main condition for organizing the second summit, which will be dedicated to the implementation of this formula. Today, we already have preliminary interest from several countries that are ready to host this summit - Yermak added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hopethat India would join the joint communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit. Ukraine and India also agreed on documents on cooperation in four areas.