Kovalenko: Putin lied about the offensive from Kursk region, enemy subversive group destroyed on the border

The enemy subversive reconnaissance group tried to enter the territory of Ukraine but was destroyed. There was no large-scale Russian offensive from the Kursk region, as stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, there was no large-scale offensive. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, according to UNN.

Regarding the information on Kursk region that appeared on social media. There was an attempt by a Russian subversive group to enter the territory of Ukraine. The subversive group was destroyed. There is no group of Russian troops capable of carrying out a large-scale offensive on the territory of Ukraine at the moment - Kovalenko said.

He emphasized that Putin's information about a large-scale Russian offensive was a lie.

Addendum

Vladimir Putin announced the Russian offensive from the Kursk region.

"The most recent information that was reported just an hour ago: last night, soldiers of the 810th Brigade crossed the border between Russia and Ukraine and entered enemy territory," Putin said.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements took place in the frontline. High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector.