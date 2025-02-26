Kovalenko commented on the attack on the port of Tuapse: an important strategic object of the Russian Federation is under attack

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, commented on the information about the attack on the seaport in the Krasnodar region.

The port is one of Russia's largest cargo ports on the Black Sea and a strategic facility for the country's energy and military logistics, UNN reports.

The enemy reported an attack on the seaport in Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory. This is one of Russia's key cargo ports on the Black Sea - writes Kovalenko.

According to him, there is an oil terminal there, which is one of the largest in Russia. In particular, oil and oil products are transported through the port.

In addition, the port handles significant volumes of coal, mineral fertilizers, metal products and grain, and is an important logistics hub connecting to the railroad network, allowing cargo to be delivered from the central and southern regions of the country.

The port plays an important role in supporting military logistics. It is used for transportation of equipment, ammunition and fuel for military purposes. It provides logistical support for the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including those involved in the war against Ukraine - writes Kovalenko.

The head of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that on the night of February 26, drones allegedly attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, in particular, explosions were heard in Tuapse and Anapa, which allegedly damaged 3 houses.