Korea allocates $10 million for infrastructure projects in Ukraine

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 49870 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 96976 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 52145 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 63679 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 94606 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 185495 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 193762 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171181 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167778 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104114 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
67%
752mm
Popular news
Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - mediaJuly 4, 04:28 PM • 11172 views
SBS showed a video of an attack on drone warhead production facilities near MoscowJuly 4, 05:36 PM • 2890 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: emergency rescue operations suspended until tomorrowJuly 4, 05:38 PM • 2577 views
12-year-old girl fell into river and drowned in KharkivJuly 4, 05:59 PM • 2194 views
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region07:26 PM • 4843 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 49870 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 96976 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 83799 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 89849 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 193133 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 125919 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 157049 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 132140 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 133166 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 133536 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Korea allocates $10 million for infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137 views

The Republic of Korea is launching a new $10 million economic innovation partnership program with Ukraine. The program provides for strategic consultations and project development for long-term economic cooperation.

Korea allocates $10 million for infrastructure projects in Ukraine

The Korean Government will allocate $10 million for the implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea has launched a new Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP). The Republic of Korea will implement it in cooperation with Ukraine over the next 4 years. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The initiative provides for strategic consultations, project development, and pre-project studies aimed at long-term economic cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Korea. It is expected that a total of up to 25 initiatives can be implemented within the program.

The specific sectors and projects that are priorities for funding were discussed at a meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev and representatives of the delegation of the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).

We see great prospects in partnership with KIND within the new program in both the public and private sectors. This includes possible involvement in financing priority initiatives for the government within the Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments, as well as private projects presented in the Investment Guide. We hope for KIND's participation in the technical preparation of projects, as we do within PPF and PPU with the World Bank, EIB, and EBRD. Another promising area is privatization - consulting assistance and attracting investors

- emphasized First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev.

The Korean state corporation KIND has been implementing projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine for more than 2 years. These include, in particular, the transport master plan for Kyiv Oblast, the plan for the reconstruction and restoration of Ukrainian airports, railway renovation, and other projects involving cities and municipalities.

KIND is also ready to participate in the general planning of industrial parks in Ukraine and work on reducing risks for investors. Opportunities for involving the Republic of Korea in cooperation with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and with export credit agencies to expand mechanisms for insuring war risks were discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to coordinate work on each area of cooperation, as well as to sign a memorandum of understanding that would allow starting work on selecting projects for financing and implementation.

Ukraine signed a 1.5 million euro agreement with Italy and UNDP on humanitarian demining20.06.25, 18:51 • 3282 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
World Bank
South Korea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9