KMWA calls on law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the fire near Lake Tyagle

Kyiv authorities have called on law enforcement officers to investigate the cause of the fire in the Darnytskyi district, near Lake Tyagle. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv City Administration of Internal Affairs Serhiy Popko, UNN reports .

It is noted that initially covered approximately 500 m2 of territory, but later the fire grew to 3 hectares.

Currently, firefighters from the district department of the State Emergency Service are localizing the fire. However, flooding is making it difficult to get to the fire. The KMWA emphasizes that special equipment adapted for wetlands is in operation.

After the fire is extinguished, the relevant services will assess the damage that the fire caused to the city's environment. As for the cause of the fire, we will definitely find out the real reason. I have already appealed to law enforcement to investigate the incident, the circumstances of the fire will be objectively clarified, and all versions will be considered, including possible arson - said Serhiy Popko, head of KIIA .

Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Chairman of the KMDA for the exercise of self-governing powers, and the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the KMDA addressed the law enforcement officers with a similar request.

They called on the National Police to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the fire and, if arson was established, to bring the culprits to justice.

