A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv

A large-scale fire broke out in Kyiv on the territory of the Osokorky Ecopark. This is reported by activists of the NGO "Ecopark Osokorky" and the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration said that rescuers from KARS and the State Emergency Service are localizing the reed fire near Lake Tyagle.

A grass flooring and reeds caught fire in an open area near Lake Tyagle. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service and KARS are working at the scene - Kyiv City Council summarized.

It is noted that specialists are doing everything to prevent the spread of fire and localize the fire.

Addendum

The fire was also reported by the activists of the Ecopark Osokorky NGO, who published the footage of the large-scale fire.

It is noted that the Osokorkivsky Meadows reserve and the Tyagle Lake reserve are on fire. Dozens of hectares of protected wetlands are on fire.

Activist Mikhail Petelitsky claims that the fire was caused by arson.

Recall

Rescuers said that in recent days in Ukraine cases of fires in open areas have become more frequent and urge Ukrainians to refrain from burning dry grass.