A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3426 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 14022 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22319 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 165546 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165533 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214341 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247712 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153500 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371251 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 14022 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156918 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149309 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14224 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15321 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20926 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42894 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 27336 views

A large grass and reed fire has broken out near Lake Tyahle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark, and rescuers are working to localize and extinguish it.

A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv

A large-scale fire broke out in Kyiv on the territory of the Osokorky Ecopark. This is reported by activists of the NGO  "Ecopark Osokorky" and the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration said that rescuers from KARS and the State Emergency Service are localizing the reed fire near Lake Tyagle.

A grass flooring and reeds caught fire in an open area near Lake Tyagle. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service and KARS are working at the scene 

- Kyiv City Council summarized. 

It is noted that specialists are doing everything to prevent the spread of fire and localize the fire.

Addendum

The fire was also reported by the activists of the Ecopark Osokorky NGO, who published the footage of the large-scale fire. 

It is noted that the Osokorkivsky Meadows reserve and the Tyagle Lake reserve are on fire. Dozens of hectares of protected wetlands are on fire.

Activist Mikhail Petelitsky claims that the fire was caused by arson. 

Recall

Rescuers said that in recent days in Ukraine cases of fires in open areas have become more frequent and urge Ukrainians to refrain from burning dry grass.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

