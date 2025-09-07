$41.350.00
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 15987 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 38605 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 56214 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 82695 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 71250 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 49966 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 54187 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 70893 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36708 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
KMVA denied information about the third victim of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The Kyiv City Military Administration denied information about the third fatality as a result of the night Russian attack. Earlier, it was reported that a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old child had died.

The Kyiv City Military Administration briefly stated that the information about a third fatality was not confirmed, according to UNN.

Details

Fortunately, the information about a third fatality was not confirmed

- reported Timur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported in Kyiv about the death of a third person as a result of the night Russian attack. Previously, the mayor of Kyiv reported the death of a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old child.

  Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the death of a young woman and her two-month-old son as a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine. The head of the city also indicated that due to Russian terror in Kyiv, 20 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized was a pregnant woman.  

Ihor Telezhnikov

