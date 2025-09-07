KMVA denied information about the third victim of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Military Administration briefly stated that the information about a third fatality was not confirmed, according to UNN.

Details

Fortunately, the information about a third fatality was not confirmed - reported Timur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported in Kyiv about the death of a third person as a result of the night Russian attack. Previously, the mayor of Kyiv reported the death of a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old child.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the death of a young woman and her two-month-old son as a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine. The head of the city also indicated that due to Russian terror in Kyiv, 20 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized was a pregnant woman.