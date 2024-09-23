Klitschko says there is a shortage of utility workers in Kyiv

There is a shortage of utility workers in Kyiv. Currently, there are about 6500 vacancies, including drivers, subway drivers, construction workers, and housing and communal services workers. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Kyiv24 TV channel, UNN reports.

"We do not have enough workers in our city. This is due to the war. It's also no secret that more than 120 thousand Kyiv residents, the vast majority of men, put on military uniforms, took up arms, and are defending our country. Mobilization is underway, and these are also processes related to mobilization, that we do not have enough male workers and the shortage of personnel is quite large. We announced the figure of 6.5 thousand vacancies that we have today. These are drivers, subway operators, construction workers, and utility workers. There are many professions. We ensure the vital activity of our city with a limited number of employees, but now we are also doing everything to train women in men's professions," Klitschko said.

53% of Ukrainians consider the lack of personnel a problem, according to a survey by the Razumkov Center. Other labor market problems include mobilization, the outflow of personnel abroad, and the shadowing of economic relations.