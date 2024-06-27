Kiper: summer truck traffic bans in Odesa region to start on July 1
Kyiv • UNN
Starting July 1, a summer ban on freight traffic from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for heavy vehicles weighing more than 24 tons, except for specialized vehicles transporting dangerous, perishable goods, live animals, humanitarian aid, and vehicles engaged in international transportation with reserved border crossing times, will come into effect in Odesa region.
On July 1, summer bans on the movement of freight transport from 10:00 to 20:00 come into force. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
"In order to preserve the road surface in hot weather, summer traffic bans for trucks from 10:00 to 20:00 will come into effect on July 1. From 20:00 to 10:00, freight traffic is allowed!" - he writes.
The traffic restriction will be in effect on public roads within Odesa region for heavy vehicles with a total weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of 7 tons.
Exception - specialized vehicles and vehicles engaged in transportation:
- dangerous, perishable goods, live animals and poultry;
- cargoes related to the prevention or elimination of the consequences of emergencies;
- military cargo, dual-use goods and/or property used for defense purposes;
- humanitarian aid;
- people.
"The movement of vehicles engaged in international cargo transportation is also allowed, provided that the truck driver has a reserved place in the waiting queue for crossing the state border of Ukraine for road traffic by means of an electronic system (eCheck) two days before the waiting queue for the nearest time," Kiper clarifies.
Companies involved in the transportation of goods are advised to contact the Odesa Regional State (Military) Administration for advice and further obtaining curfew passes by phone: (048) 718 93 87, (048) 718 96 86.
The consultation will be held from Monday to Friday from 09.00 to 18.00. Phone number for passes: (095) 656 29 64.