Khmara visited medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation

Photo: t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara visited medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders are receiving treatment and rehabilitation. He discussed problematic issues with military personnel. The press service of the Ministry of Defense reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Together with Deputy Minister of Defense Liubov Halan, we visited military medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders are receiving treatment and rehabilitation. It was important to hear the soldiers in person. We spoke with military personnel undergoing treatment and recovery. We collected problematic issues requiring decisions by the ministry. We also spoke with medical staff and the management of the facilities - Khmara said.

He noted that the ministry’s goals are clear: everything necessary must be done to protect the lives of soldiers at the front, provide quality medical care in the event of injury, and create conditions for military personnel to return to service after treatment and rehabilitation.

The lives and health of soldiers must be a priority for every commander. We will keep matters of medical training, timely evacuation, and the care of the wounded in military units under constant control. A separate focus will be updating the infrastructure of military medical facilities and supporting medical professionals. We will consider every possible way to direct additional resources. We will also more actively involve assistance from international partners for this purpose. The medical support of our defenders requires modern conditions and motivated, trained personnel - Khmara added.

We remind you

Acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara visited aviation and air defense units of the Air Force. They discussed maximum readiness to repel air attacks, the supply of ammunition, the development of interceptor drones, and other solutions for protecting the skies.