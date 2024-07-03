Kherson was attacked by the enemy in the morning, a woman was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 53-year-old woman in Kherson was injured by Russian shelling, sustaining an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to her shin.
Kherson was attacked by Russian troops this morning, a woman was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
A woman was injured in the morning Russian shelling of Kherson. 53-year-old Kherson woman sustained blast injury and shrapnel wound to her shin
The victim, as indicated, went to the hospital on her own, where she received the necessary medical care.
