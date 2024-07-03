Russian troops hit critical infrastructure in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 15 wounded

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 60455 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 68119 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 89976 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172246 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218320 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134759 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363460 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180506 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148975 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197606 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 60466 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 55235 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 68144 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 70535 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90001 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3298 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7128 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13104 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34436 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36268 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian troops hit critical infrastructure in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 15 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25838 views

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging infrastructure, buildings and vehicles, killing 1 person and injuring 15.

Russian troops hit critical infrastructure in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 15 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility, a kindergarten, killing one person and wounding 15, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

1 person was killed and 15 others were injured due to Russian aggression

- Prokudin said on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Poniativka, Stanislav, Sadove, Mykhailivka, Sofiyivka, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Kizomys, Kachkarivka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Kozatske, Veletenskoye, Burgunka, Tokarivka, Tyahyanka, Chervony Mayak, Dudchany, Antonivka, Tomina Balka, Bilozerka, Ingulets, Oleksandrivka, Ulyanivka, Lvov, Olgivka, Mykolaivka and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 13 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure facility, a kindergarten and a gas pipeline were hit; private cars were damaged.

In Kherson, utilities came under attack from Russia, 8 people have been injured and one dead02.07.24, 13:00 • 22809 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Beryslav
Kherson
