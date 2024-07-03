Russian troops hit critical infrastructure in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 15 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility, a kindergarten, killing one person and wounding 15, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

1 person was killed and 15 others were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin said on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Poniativka, Stanislav, Sadove, Mykhailivka, Sofiyivka, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Kizomys, Kachkarivka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Kozatske, Veletenskoye, Burgunka, Tokarivka, Tyahyanka, Chervony Mayak, Dudchany, Antonivka, Tomina Balka, Bilozerka, Ingulets, Oleksandrivka, Ulyanivka, Lvov, Olgivka, Mykolaivka and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 multi-storey buildings and 13 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure facility, a kindergarten and a gas pipeline were hit; private cars were damaged.

In Kherson, utilities came under attack from Russia, 8 people have been injured and one dead