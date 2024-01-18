Kherson is attacked by the enemy again, explosions are heard in the city center - CMA

Kherson is again under enemy fire, explosions are heard in the city center, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

The enemy resumed shelling! The Russian army is attacking Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Explosions are heard in the central part of the city. Do not stay in the open. Take care of yourselves! - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

