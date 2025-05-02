"Khartia" drones masterfully eliminated 12 Russians during the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers showed the destruction of Russian occupiers by drones during an attempt to storm the positions of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Khartia". The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 12 Russians were eliminated in a matter of hours.

We eliminate the occupiers even before they manage to organize a full-fledged offensive - because we carefully monitor the entire front and act proactively. - says the caption to the video.

The military clarified that two groups of four enemy infantrymen were destroyed at night, and two more groups in the morning.

Recall

Earlier, border guards showed how enemy ammunition depots, 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers were destroyed by drones in Kharkiv region.

