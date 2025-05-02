"Khartia" drones masterfully eliminated 12 Russians during the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 39279 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 98959 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 98554 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 109732 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 115152 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 291607 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 155682 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171017 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226336 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 255359 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU

May 1, 05:50 PM • 6688 views

In the Kyiv region, a taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl: he has already been taken into custody

May 1, 05:57 PM • 7340 views

Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months

May 1, 06:00 PM • 6188 views

The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media

May 1, 06:12 PM • 12686 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 10133 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 98124 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 196543 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 291602 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 224825 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 259058 views
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 6146 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 10200 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 18763 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 25301 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 28496 views
"Khartia" drones masterfully eliminated 12 Russians during the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Ukrainian soldiers used drones to destroy 12 Russian occupiers who were trying to storm the positions of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia". Two groups of infantry were eliminated at night, and two more in the morning.

"Khartia" drones masterfully eliminated 12 Russians during the assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers showed the destruction of Russian occupiers by drones during an attempt to storm the positions of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Khartia". The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 12 Russians were eliminated in a matter of hours.

We eliminate the occupiers even before they manage to organize a full-fledged offensive - because we carefully monitor the entire front and act proactively.

- says the caption to the video.

The military clarified that two groups of four enemy infantrymen were destroyed at night, and two more groups in the morning.

Recall

Earlier, border guards showed how enemy ammunition depots, 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of occupiers were destroyed by drones in Kharkiv region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Armed Forces drones effectively destroyed enemy armored vehicles01.05.25, 06:37 • 8202 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
