Kharkiv survived a Russian attack with 26 drones: there is damage to enterprises

Kharkiv was attacked by the Russian Federation with 26 drones, 15 were shot down, at the same time, as a result of the night enemy attack, there is damage to the territories of 2 enterprises, in the region, 7 people were injured by Russian attacks during the day, Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 21, approximately from 1:30 to 2:00, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, using Geran-2 type drones.

As Syniehubov reported, "the enemy massively attacked Kharkiv with 26 UAVs, of which 15 were shot down by air defense forces."

"The attack caused damage to the territories of two enterprises: a fire broke out. In the residential area, windows were broken in an apartment building, and a car was damaged. No one was injured," the prosecutor's office reported.

Syniehubov indicated that in Kharkiv, "the roof of the administrative building, an apartment building, road surface, and tram wires" were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the past day, not only Kharkiv, but also 10 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks, Syniehubov reported.

"As a result of the shelling, 7 people were injured: a 67-year-old woman was injured in the city of Izium; a 73-year-old and an 83-year-old woman, a 58-year-old and a 73-year-old man were injured in the city of Kupiansk; a 25-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were injured in the village of Starovirivka," the head of the OVA wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 38 unguided aerial missiles; 4 KABs; 14 Shahed-type UAVs; 18 Geran-2 type UAVs; 2 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type is being established).

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kupiansk district, 6 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, an administrative building, power grids (Starovirivka), 2 private houses, a shop (Kupiansk), a grain truck (Shevchenkove), a car (Ohurtsivka) were damaged; in Chuhuiv district, a recreation center (Buhayivka), power grids (Chuhuiv) were damaged; in Berestyn district, the glazing of windows of the railway station (Berestovenky) was damaged.

