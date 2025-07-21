Kharkiv survived a Russian attack with 26 drones: there is damage to enterprises

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15572 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 62280 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66847 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144389 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143416 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99458 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63863 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159248 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302888 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113810 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 36496 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 25097 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 24000 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 32905 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 35815 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302829 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 223527 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 288556 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 305812 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 483050 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 62671 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 159223 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 180291 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 180487 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 183230 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Kharkiv survived a Russian attack with 26 drones: there is damage to enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

Kharkiv was subjected to a night attack by 26 Geran-2 drones, 15 of which were shot down. Two enterprises, an apartment building, and infrastructure were damaged; there were no casualties. Over the past day, 7 people in the region were injured as a result of shelling.

Kharkiv survived a Russian attack with 26 drones: there is damage to enterprises

Kharkiv was attacked by the Russian Federation with 26 drones, 15 were shot down, at the same time, as a result of the night enemy attack, there is damage to the territories of 2 enterprises, in the region, 7 people were injured by Russian attacks during the day, Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 21, approximately from 1:30 to 2:00, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, using Geran-2 type drones.

As Syniehubov reported, "the enemy massively attacked Kharkiv with 26 UAVs, of which 15 were shot down by air defense forces."

"The attack caused damage to the territories of two enterprises: a fire broke out. In the residential area, windows were broken in an apartment building, and a car was damaged. No one was injured," the prosecutor's office reported.

Syniehubov indicated that in Kharkiv, "the roof of the administrative building, an apartment building, road surface, and tram wires" were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the past day, not only Kharkiv, but also 10 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks, Syniehubov reported.

"As a result of the shelling, 7 people were injured: a 67-year-old woman was injured in the city of Izium; a 73-year-old and an 83-year-old woman, a 58-year-old and a 73-year-old man were injured in the city of Kupiansk; a 25-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were injured in the village of Starovirivka," the head of the OVA wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 38 unguided aerial missiles; 4 KABs; 14 Shahed-type UAVs; 18 Geran-2 type UAVs; 2 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type is being established).

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kupiansk district, 6 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, an administrative building, power grids (Starovirivka), 2 private houses, a shop (Kupiansk), a grain truck (Shevchenkove), a car (Ohurtsivka) were damaged; in Chuhuiv district, a recreation center (Buhayivka), power grids (Chuhuiv) were damaged; in Berestyn district, the glazing of windows of the railway station (Berestovenky) was damaged.

All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force21.07.25, 09:44 • 3798 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Izium
Shahed-136
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9