What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Kharkiv region: Russians shell Liptsy with mortars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33780 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings; a civilian was wounded in Kupyansk as a result of artillery shelling the day before.

Russian military shelled the residents of Liptsi village in Kharkiv district in the morning. They hit residential buildings. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office , UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on the morning of January 3, the Russian military carried out a mortar attack on the village of Liptsi. Liptsi village in Kharkiv district. Residential buildings were damaged. houses were damaged.

- the prosecutor's office said.
ImageImage

Details

In addition, prosecutors documented the consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv region over the past day.

According to investigators a civilian woman was injured a civilian woman was injured.

On January 2, at about 22:00, the occupiers shelled the town of Kupyansk with artillery. Kupyansk. An 83-year-old woman was wounded.

- said the Prosecutor General's Office.
Image

Proceedings have been initiated over violations of of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), proceedings have been initiated. Pre-trial investigations are being conducted under the under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv and Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv region.

Recall

The day before the Russian invaders fired missiles at Kharkiv. As a result of this shelling, 63 people were injured and one was killed. In addition, 75 apartments in the city were damaged. They are no longer suitable for living;

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

