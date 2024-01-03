Kharkiv region: Russians shell Liptsy with mortars

Russian military shelled the residents of Liptsi village in Kharkiv district in the morning. They hit residential buildings. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office , UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on the morning of January 3, the Russian military carried out a mortar attack on the village of Liptsi. Liptsi village in Kharkiv district. Residential buildings were damaged. houses were damaged. - the prosecutor's office said.

Details

In addition, prosecutors documented the consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv region over the past day.

According to investigators a civilian woman was injured a civilian woman was injured.

On January 2, at about 22:00, the occupiers shelled the town of Kupyansk with artillery. Kupyansk. An 83-year-old woman was wounded. - said the Prosecutor General's Office.

Proceedings have been initiated over violations of of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), proceedings have been initiated. Pre-trial investigations are being conducted under the under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv and Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv region.

Recall

The day before the Russian invaders fired missiles at Kharkiv. As a result of this shelling, 63 people were injured and one was killed. In addition, 75 apartments in the city were damaged. They are no longer suitable for living;