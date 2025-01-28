ukenru
02:39 PM • 63004 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 87125 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105900 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108977 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128588 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103252 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133230 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103705 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Kharkiv mayor reports arrival in one of the city's districts

Kharkiv mayor reports arrival in one of the city's districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30973 views

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv on the night of January 28. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, details of the attack are being clarified.

On the night of January 28, Kharkiv was attacked by the Russian army. The shelling caused a fire in one of the city's districts. This is reported by UNN, citing the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Details

The mayor of Kharkiv spoke about the hit in the city on his Telegram channel at 00:37.

We have an arrival in the city. Preliminary - Kholodnohirsk district. There is a fire at the scene

- Ihor Terekhov wrote .

The mayor added that details about the enemy attack and its consequences are being clarified.

Recall

According to the latest data, about 20 thousand people were killed in Mariupol , and 19.5 thousand children were taken out of southern Ukraine. The President explained that the occupiers are rebuilding the city to hide the traces of crimes.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
mariupolMariupol
kharkivKharkiv

