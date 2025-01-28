Kharkiv mayor reports arrival in one of the city's districts

On the night of January 28, Kharkiv was attacked by the Russian army. The shelling caused a fire in one of the city's districts. This is reported by UNN, citing the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Details

The mayor of Kharkiv spoke about the hit in the city on his Telegram channel at 00:37.

We have an arrival in the city. Preliminary - Kholodnohirsk district. There is a fire at the scene - Ihor Terekhov wrote .

The mayor added that details about the enemy attack and its consequences are being clarified.

Recall

According to the latest data, about 20 thousand people were killed in Mariupol , and 19.5 thousand children were taken out of southern Ukraine. The President explained that the occupiers are rebuilding the city to hide the traces of crimes.

War in Ukraine will be a puzzle for Trump to solve - Zelenskyy